Official invites salon owner tangled in Pelosi controversy to reopen in Placer County

A Northern California supervisor is offering support to a San Francisco salon owner who ignited controversy after releasing video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's salon visit.

Supervisor Bonnie Gore wrote an open letter to Erica Kious inviting her to open a new shop in Placer County after the business owner decided to close the doors of eSalon for good.

Kious told Fox News that had she received an overwhelming amount of backlash about going public with the footage of Pelosi walking around eSalon maskless, in apparent violation of public health orders that were in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19. She added that she no longer felt like she could safely operate her salon.

'I am actually done in San Francisco:' Hair salon visited by Nancy Pelosi shuts down

"I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails," she told Carlson. "All my Yelp reviews... you know, saying that I'm, they hope I go under and that I fail. So, um, just a lot of negativity towards my business."

Kious appeared on the network again on Tuesday and said she has not determined where she plans to reopen or when.

Supervisor Gore, who represents District 1 of Placer County, wrote Kious, encouraging her to move her salon further north.

"In Placer County we are proud to have fought hard as a community to allow our businesses to open and stay open," she said. Adding, "I would like to invite you to consider setting up your next shop here. Our arms are open to hard-working small businesses."

No word yet if Kious plans to take Gore up on her offer.

