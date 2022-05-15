Officials suspect arsonist set series of fires along Highway 4 near Pittsburg

article

A series of fires along State Route Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Sunday morning that appear to have been intentionally set have been extinguished and authorities are looking for a suspect, a spokesperson for Con Fire said.

The three small fires were allegedly set along Highway 4 near the intersection of San Marco Boulevard, the spokesperson said. The fires required two engines and a battalion of 12, Con Fire said.

At least one witness has provided a description of the suspect to authorities; Con Fire and the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office are actively seeking the person. No description of the person is available at this time.