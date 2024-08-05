Oldest living Rosie the Riveter celebrates 109th birthday

An East Bay family is celebrating their matriarch’s 109th birthday. They say she’s the oldest living Rosie the Riveter, having worked at the Richmond Shipyards during World War II.

Hattie Pruitt is celebrating her 109th birthday with her family.

"I have a beautiful life," she said.

Originally from Mississippi, she’s been in Berkeley since the 1930s.

Her son, Matthew Pruitt, said the family gathers every year to celebrate the milestone. "It’s a blessing to be able to come and see her whenever you want to," he said.

Hattie’s family said she is the oldest living Rosie the Riveter, working at the Richmond Shipyards in the early '40s as a welder.

"They liked her because she was small. She could fit into the compact places and her welding was meticulous," said Matthew.

"I met so many people in the shipyard," Hattie recalled.

Her secret to a long life: kindness.

"You don’t get nowhere being nasty to people," she said. "I didn’t know nothing else but be nice."

"I remember we used to have spiders in the house. She wouldn’t even kill a spider, she’d take up and sit it outside say it needs to live also," Matthew said with a smile.

Her grandson, Mark Barnes, said she stayed healthy all her life. "She ate vegetables and fruit every day."

"She took very good care of everybody – very loving, very sweet and very generous," said Matthew.

She had four children, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and at least half a dozen great-great-grandchildren.

"I think she’s going to outlive everybody in our family," said Mark Barnes.