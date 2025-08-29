The Brief Former San Jose Councilman Omar Torres was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for child molestation. Prosecutors say Torres abused a boy starting when the victim was 4 years old. Torres must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.



Disgraced former San Jose Councilman Omar Torres was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for molesting a child decades ago, prosecutors said.

Torres, 43, was convicted in April after pleading no contest to sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in 1999, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Abuse began when victim was 4 years old

Evidence showed Torres molested the child repeatedly, starting when the victim was 4 years old. Prosecutors said the abuse only stopped when Torres became concerned he would be caught.

As part of his sentence, Torres must register as a sex offender for life.

"This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law, and it is never too late for justice," said District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "We admire the victim’s courage to come forward to report the abuse he suffered."

Separate investigation into child abuse material

The victim in this case contacted police last year after learning of a separate investigation into Torres for allegedly soliciting child sexual abuse material. Police have not provided an update on that case, and Torres has not been charged.