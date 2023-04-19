On-duty BART employee arrested in fatal South San Francisco hit-and-run

The alleged driver in a deadly hit-and-run collision in South San Francisco was a BART employee who was on duty at the time of the crash, police said.

Joaquin Duarte, 52, a system service foreworker for BART, has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury collision.for the April 5 crash that killed a 45-year-old pedestrian on El Camino Real.

The man killed on the 1500 block of El Camino Real has been identified as William King by the coroner's office.

For weeks, the South San Francisco Police Department has been investigating the April 5 crash that left a pedestrian dead in the 1500 block of El Camino Real.

Detectives were able to identify the alleged hit-and-run driver through evidence and interviews.

"First and foremost, BART wants to express sincere condolences to the victim’s family. BART is fully cooperating with the police investigation into this tragedy," the transit agency said in a statement.

BART will not provide any details about the incident as it is an active investigation.

Duarte was booked Tuesday into San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.