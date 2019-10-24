On The Record: Bay Area Police Chiefs

KTVU News Anchor Mike Mibach sat down with 3 Bay Area Police Chiefs for an open conversation about a number of policing topics in their cities, and across the country.

The conversation opened with Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee who sat down for an exclusive one on one interview, opening up about the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Soon after, San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin joined the discussion. The three talked about how their agencies police large scale events differently compared to years past. They also give their opinions on whether assault weapons should be banned.

Retaining police officers, the impact of the homeless crisis on their cities, and the biggest challenge these days for police officers were just a few of the other topics covered in the roundtable discussion.

Chief Toney Chaplin, once with the San Francisco Police Department, also talked about whether he was disappointed in not being named the top cop in San Francisco.