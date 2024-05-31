No one in custody following Skyline High graduation shooting

article

The only person arrested in connection with last week's Skyline High School graduation shooting is no longer in custody, KTVU has learned.

Asst. Police Tony Jones told KTVU on Friday that the person they originally arrested on May 24 has been released as they are not "certain of his involvement."

However, Jones added that police have "some pretty good leads and feel optimistic" that they will be able to eventually make some more arrests.

He declined to say how many people he thought were involved.

The motive of the May 23 shooting is still unknown, other than that it began with a physical fight in the parking lot.

A man and a woman were injured during the shooting.

A third person was shot and took themselves to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

"We're not sure if they were the intended targets," Jones said.

Oakland police have already said that there were two groups of people leaving the graduation ceremony about 7:45 p.m. when they got into some sort of fight. Shortly afterward, shots rang out.

Video on social media showed several young people, boys and girls, walking down a sidewalk pushing and shoving each other.

Officers are looking for more shooters and witnesses. Anyone who has information is asked to email cidvideos@oaklandca.gov. There is a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.