One dead following explosion at Pittsburg residence

One person was killed after a reported explosion at a home in Pittsburg, according to Contra Costa County fire dept.

Firefighters received a call from Pittsburg police around 9 a.m. of a possible explosion at a home on the 100 block of Linscheid Dr.

Crews arrived to find no sign of fire, or smoke.

Around 9:23 a.m., police called firefighters back to the scene after discovering a victim with burns to much of their body.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an open space, then was placed into a medical helicopter for transportation to UC Davis Medical Center.

The injured person died while the helicopter was in-flight to UC Davis.

Contra Costa County fire is investigating the case. The Sacramento County coroner is notifying next-of-kin, and will release the identity of the deceased once notification has been completed.