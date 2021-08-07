DUI suspected in deadly San Leandro crash on I-880 on-ramp

article

A passenger was killed early Saturday when the car they were riding in overturned on a Davis Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 880 in San Leandro, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers who arrived at the scene about 3 a.m. found a silver Nissan Altima resting on its left side on top of a concrete retaining wall and facing south along the on-ramp from eastbound Davis Street to the freeway.

Just after the crash, a caller to CHP reported seeing a woman trapped in the car and hearing her screaming, according to the highway patrol's online incident log.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said, and the driver was taken to Highland Hospital in nearby Oakland and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

CHP did not release the identity of the driver or the person who was killed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hayward CHP office at (510) 489-1500.

Also Saturday, CHP announced that a suspect was arrested on Thursday in a fatal hit-and-run collision that had occurred July 30 about five miles south of Saturday's crash, in Hayward.

In that case, the victim was found lying in the roadway about 300 feet south of their car, which stood empty in the righthand lane of I-880 about 3 a.m.