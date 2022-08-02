One man killed in East Oakland shooting

One man was killed late Monday in an East Oakland shooting, police said.

Spokeswoman Candace Keas said that the death was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lyon Avenue.

Officers found the Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No other information was released. No arrests have been made.

Someone posted some grainy video to Citizen App, which shows some of the commotion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.