One mean is dead after being shot in Vallejo

Police in Vallejo say one person is dead after being shot on the 2600 block of Spring Rd.

Officials say just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday they found a 29-year-old man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police say they are still investigating what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Jackson (707) 648-4280 or Detective Wesley Pittman (707) 648-5426.

