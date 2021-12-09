One person dead following surf rescue effort at San Francisco Eagle's Point

article

One person has died following a surf rescue effort at Eagle's Point in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon, San Francisco Fire Department says.

SF Fire Dept. Lt. Jonathan Baxter confirmed the adult male victim's death Thursday evening after the department had previously posted to social media that the victim was in critical condition.

SF Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to help.

Marine units located the victim who was rescued by a bystander swimmer in the area along Land's End trail. San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 p.m.

A surf rescue at San Francisco's Eagle's Point.

The fire department described tough terrain and surf conditions during the rescue effort. The department said the victim has been transported from the water to a ground medic unit.

Lt. Baxter said the victim was found fully clothed and that he was "DOA." Fire officials said it was unknown how or why the person was in the water.

Their identity has not been released.

SF Fire Department surf rescue effort at Eagle's Point.