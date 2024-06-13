Fatal Livermore motorcycle crash blocks I-580 westbound lanes, 'major' delays expected

A person has died after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 580 early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed to KTVU.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the North Livermore Avenue off ramp.

At this time, only the FasTrak lanes are open, all other lanes are blocked. CHP says these situations are monitored by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, and those who need to use the FasTrak lane will not be charged if it is the only lane open.

CHP says the motorcycle collided with an unknown truck, and it may have been struck by other vehicles after the first impact. The details of the crash will be determined by a CHP investigation.

CHP cannot confirm when the freeway will reopen, but they say it could take several hours at least. CHP Dublin is asking commuters to prepare for "major delays" on Thursday morning's commute through the area.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it is gathered.