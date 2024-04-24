One person detained after Oakland home invasion

article

Police are investigating a home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police were called to the 800 block of Milton Street in West Oakland just before 10:30 a.m. after being informed that a suspect had entered a residence and assaulted one victim.

When police arrived, they were able to detain the alleged intruder.

Police say the victim at the residence refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the assault or home invasion is asked to reach out to OPD Felony Assault at 510-238-3426.