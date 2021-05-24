One person injured at Sunvalley Mall shooting in Concord

article

Concord police are investigating a shooting where one person was injured at Sunvalley Mall Monday evening.

Police said they responded to the report of a shooting between Red Robin and Sears at 5:53 p.m.

A male victim, who was shot, was located by officers and transported to the hospital. Their condition was not disclosed.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

No other information is being released at this time.