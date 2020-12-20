One person killed after shooting in Oakland's Oak Tree neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday in the city's Oak Tree neighborhood.
Police were called about 4 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of 28th Avenue. The victim ended up in another neighborhood before he received treatment from paramedics.
The victim was then taken to a local hospital, where the person died later on Saturday.
No further information about the victim was available Sunday night.