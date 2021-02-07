One person killed in fiery San Jose crash

An early morning solo vehicle crash in San Jose claimed the life of the vehicle's driver, police officials said.

The crash was at approximately 2 a.m., in the area of Bambi Lane and Jackson Avenue.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is the fourth traffic fatality in San Jose in 2021.

Jackson Avenue is closed in both directions between Bambi Lane and Kammerer Avenue until further notice.

No further information was immediately available.