OPD: 3 CHP officers shot Salgado after he rammed their vehicles

Oakland Police Department says three California Highway Patrol officers opened fire on Erik Salgado killing him last Saturday after he rammed their vehicles with a stolen car.

KTVU has obtained new surveillance video of the incident at 96th Ave. and Cherry St. in East Oakland where shots from CHP rifles can be heard. Sources told KTVU CHP officers fired more than 40 rounds.

In a statement on Tuesday, OPD said based on their preliminary investigation, CHP officers observed a 2018 Dodge Challenger driving recklessly. They then conducted a traffic stop on the car driven by Salgado, which was determined to be stolen.

Police said when CHP officers exited their vehicle, the Dodge Challenger began to ram CHP vehicles.

The three officers then discharged their firearms in the direction of the occupied Dodge Challenger.

Police said Salgado sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries. His pregnant girlfriend also was shot and injured. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been listed in stable condition. There is no available information on the child she is carrying.

Oakland police, the Alameda County District Attorney's office and CHP are all conducting investigations into this shooting.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.