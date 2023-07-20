OPD helicopter follows stolen vehicle, leads to arrest, police say

article

Oakland Police Department say the department's helicopter followed a stolen vehicle as it fled the scene of the crime before an individual was taken into custody.

Just before 2 p.m., police said they received a report of someone breaking into a vehicle at the 600 block of Powell Street just off the Nimitz Freeway, Interstate 880. The driver fled in the vehicle, according to police. Police did not have a description of the vehicle nor the person who allegedly stole it. Skyfox flew above the situation en route to another story and saw a white pickup truck pulled over by OPD officers.

The ARGUS helicopter followed the vehicle for about four miles to the area of 18th and Market streets just west of I-980. Police said the vehicle stopped and the individual inside tried to flee, but was taken into custody.

No further details were available. Police said this is an active investigation.

