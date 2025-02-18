Oral Lee Brown: Celebrating Oakland teacher who changed the lives of more than 100 students

People in Oakland are celebrating a teacher who has changed the lives of more than 100 students.

Oral Lee Brown decided to adopt a first grade class at Brookfield Elementary back in 1987.

She promised to pay for each child's college education, setting aside money every year for each student that graduated from high school and went on to college.

She has helped 136 students in total.

On Tuesday, the state superintendent and others will celebrate Brown at Brookfield Elementary.