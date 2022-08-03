Oreo brings back Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies for limited time

article

Leaves aren’t even close to falling from the trees, but a popular food brand is already bringing on the pumpkin spice flavor.

Oreo’s Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are back starting Aug. 15, 2022, according to the brand, which made the announcement on Wednesday.

The popular flavor is a limited time offering, the cookie company noted.

"OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are the classic original snack cookies you’ve always known and loved, the brand shared on its website.

"But with this unforgettable twist of pumpkin spice flavor to celebrate fall."

They also said, "These limited edition OREO cookies feature two golden wafer cookies filled with a rich pumpkin spice-flavored crème, making them supremely dunkable and delicious."

The brand also noted they’re "great snacks for sharing with friends, serving at bonfires, fall-themed parties or even as surprise Halloween treats."

"Are you kidding me with rushing the fall flavors and the pumpkin spice everywhere?" one cookie enthusiast from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, quipped to Fox News Digital.

"Corporate America will have us celebrating Christmas by Labor Day," he added.

A Boston-area mom had a different take.

"Oreos are great in trifles," she told Fox News Digital.

"This with some butterscotch pudding, a hint of chocolate and whipped cream would be terrific!"

Why is pumpkin spice so popular with so many? It may come all down to neurobiology.

Our brains respond to nostalgia and the particularly unique sweet taste that accompanies this flavor, said Catherine Franssen, assistant professor of biopsychology and director of neurostudies at Longwood University in Virginia, according to Livescience.com.

Our brains also respond to marketing , Franssen noted.

Whatever it is, expect more pumpkin products to flood the marketplace soon.

Oreo has been expanding its flavors.

The website even invites visitors to create their own Oreo flavor.

