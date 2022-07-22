Organizers plan more inclusive San Francisco marathon

Tens of thousands of long-distance runners will hit the streets of San Francisco early Sunday morning for the city's 45th San Francisco Marathon.

Organizers say they plan to make the big race more inclusive than ever this year.

It will be the first marathon in California to have a nonbinary registration option.

This year's San Francisco marathon will also have a special program for runners with disabilities.

The race begins at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, at the Embarcadero and Mission Streets.