Original Joe’s to open first East Bay location in this city

The Brief Original Joe's is expanding to the East Bay. The San Francisco institution is opening a restaurant in Walnut Creek.



It has long been considered a San Francisco institution, and now Original Joe’s is expanding its footprint with plans to open a new restaurant in Walnut Creek’s bustling Broadway Plaza shopping district.

The Italian-American restaurant is currently operating out of two locations, one in San Francisco’s historic North Beach neighborhood and the other at its Westlake location in Daly City.

What we know:

The newest restaurant will be the first in the East Bay.

It will be located on South Main Street and Broadway Plaza Street across from Macy’s.

The backstory:

The restaurant is steeped in history and has grown to become a three-generation family business.

The original Original Joe's opened in 1937 on Taylor Street in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood, according to the restaurant’s website.

It was founded by Croatian immigrant Tony Rodin who came to the States in search of the American Dream, leaving behind his homeland, where he witnessed hunger and war.

Rodin's first restaurant started "as a 14-stool counter on a saw dust covered floor," the restaurant said.

Original Joe's Daly City location opened in 1956.

In 2007, a fire destroyed the San Francisco Taylor Street restaurant.

"It took five long years, but now it stands proud in North Beach, serving both residents and visitors in a landmark tradition well-earned over eight decades," the restaurant said.

Opening plans

The newest site will be housed in an existing, remodeled building, according to the city of Walnut Creek's Community Development Department.

The construction includes adding a new second floor space and an outdoor dining area.

Original Joe’s newest chapter at its Walnut Creek location is set to launch as early as next month or in April.