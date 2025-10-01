'We're back': Original Joe's in Walnut Creek reopens after fire

Original Joe’s in Walnut Creek reopened Wednesday, just days after a fire temporarily closed it down following its grand opening.

The restaurant location opened in mid-August and was open for only four days before a kitchen fire forced it to shut its doors.

Deep Bay Area roots

What we know:

The Italian American restaurant has long-standing ties to the Bay Area.

The first Original Joe’s opened in San Francisco in 1937 and has since expanded to multiple locations.

The Walnut Creek restaurant is the first East Bay location. It sits in the city’s busy Broadway Plaza shopping district, at South Main and Broadway Plaza streets, across from Macy’s.

Other Locations

There's another Original Joe's has in San Francisco’s historic North Beach neighborhood and one at its Westlake location in Daly City.

There is also a longstanding Original Joe's in San Jose, though it is under a different ownership than the San Francisco, Westlake and Walnut Creek locations.

A Family-Run Legacy

Dig deeper:

The business was founded by Croatian immigrant Tony Rodin, who came to the United States in search of the American dream after leaving behind a homeland marked by hunger and war, according to the restaurant’s website. Rodin partnered with Louis Rocca, beginning a business relationship that lasted 40 years.

The original restaurant opened in 1937 on Taylor Street in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. The Daly City location followed in 1956. In 1983, Rocca sold his share of the business to Rodin’s daughter, Marie, and her husband, John J. Duggan.

In 2007, a fire destroyed the Taylor Street location. Five years later, the restaurant reopened in North Beach.

Now run by a third generation of the family, Original Joe’s continues to expand its footprint while serving up the old-school, Italian American fare that made it a Bay Area institution.