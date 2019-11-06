Orinda council approves 45-day moratorium on 'no host' short-term rentals

The Orinda City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a 45-day moratorium on short-term housing rentals as long as the host is not on the property.

The vote came after a shooting at a Halloween party that left five people dead. The party hosts rented a home at 114 Lucille Way through Airbnb.

Residents packed the meeting, with most calling for limiting or banning "no-host" short-term rentals and stiffer regulations. A no-host rental is when the owner is not present; other rental options could include having the homeowner be present on property and rent out an in-law unit in the back of the house, for example.

Orinda Planning Director Drummond Buckley told the council that the property in question had a history of complaints dating back to Feb. 11.

A few people said the rules may need changes, but overall, they support the idea of renting out houses.

“My husband died suddenly, from surgery,” a widow named Suzanne told he council. “The city's passing of the short-term rental ordinance created an opportunity for me to generate income to support my father, my daughter and myself.”

Another woman told the council she believes in the sharing economy and that she frequently rents out her home.

But Dan Tiraschi urged the council to ban all-short terms rentals in the city.

And another man was incensed at the idea of party rentals proliferating the affluent city.

“It's insane how many parties these people have,” he said.

Martine Niaplick added: “It's very uncomfortable to have a constant stream of strangers coming in and out of the neighborhood.”

Council members said they will approve an "urgency moratorium" on no-host short-term rentals at their meeting in two weeks.

Once that is officially approved, the council will have up to two years to impose a permanent ordinance.

Orinda residents hold a moment of silence for those killed at a Halloween party. Nov. 5, 2019

