Rare deadly shooting in Orinda

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Orinda on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of Las Vegas Road and Las Vegas Court.

Orinda is an affluent city of 19,000 adjacent to Oakland and homicides are very rare.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police activity in Orinda where there were reports of a shooting on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Officials have not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

Footage from the scene showed Orinda police and Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies at the area, which was sealed with crime scene tape.

Orinda was also the site of a mass shooting on Halloween in 2019, where five people were killed and four other injured. The house had been rented on Airbnb.