Orinda man injured after sheriff's pursuit of stolen car in Caldecott Tunnel

An Orinda man is speaking out after his car was one of three that were hit during a chase by Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies through the Caldecott Tunnel.

Video posted on the Citizen App shows the aftermath of a three-car crash in the tunnel shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say 24-year-old Alquanto Jackson was driving a stolen Subaru Outback and refused to stop for a sheriff's deputy on Highway 24.

Henry Alexander Nikban of Orinda's car was struck during that chase.

"From a perspective of chasing a stolen piece of property, there was three other people whose lives could have been taken to obtain a vehicle, right? So I think there was a huge lapse in judgment," he said.

Nikeban said his car was damaged after the crash and he suffered neck and back pain.

Jackson is being held at Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of auto theft and evading police.