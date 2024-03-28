Orinda Theater scales back due to soaring PG&E bills

The Orinda Theater will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays because the owners say their soaring PG&E bills make it too expensive to open the cinema on those days.

The theater's recent utility bill was more than $6,000 for the month or about $220 per day, the owners said.

They chose to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because ticket sales are lighter at the start of the week.

PG&E's customers have been dealing with rising bills as state regulators have approved rate hikes for the utility company. PG&E has said it needs to charge more to raise money for safety improvements, such as burying electrical lines, in an effort to reduce the risk of fires.

In February, PG&E told investors that profits had risen by 24% last year compared to the year before and credited the rate hikes with boosting the company's bottom line.



