OUSD considers closing up to 13 schools permanently, school board member says

The Oakland Unified School District is considering as many as 13 schools to close permanently at the end of this school year, according to a school board director who is not in favor of eliminating any campus despite declining enrollment.

On the potential chopping block are predominantly elementary schools, according to a list provided to KTVU by school board member Mike Hutchinson. More schools could close or merge the year after.

Hutchinson represents District 5 and he said two schools in his district-- Fruitvale Elementary and Manzanita Community School – are on the list for possible closure after next year.

Among the schools on the list to consider closing at the end of this year: Seven elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school, and a community day high school. There are also continuation and alternative high schools, listed and two elementary schools may merge.

"To look at closing 13 of our public schools at the end of this school year, within four months, when there's been no engagement at all and no conversations around these decisions, is not acceptable," Hutchinson told KTVU.

There is a special school board meeting on Monday to share more details on the potential for school closures, and a final vote on which schools to close will take place on Feb. 8.

Hutchinson is asking why these decisions are being made so quickly.

"There's a real question about why these schools, why now, and how is this proper during a pandemic with no community engagement at all?"

OUSD has not yet responded for comment.

The issue of school closures is not a new one in Oakland.

The district has long faced budget shortfalls and under enrolled classrooms. Communities have also opposed closing schools in their neighborhoods despite the fiscal realities.

HERE'S A LOOK AT THE LIST OF POTENTIAL SCHOOL CLOSINGS IN OAKLAND AFTER THE 2021-2022 YEAR:

Elementary

Prescott

Brookfield

Carl Munck

Parker (k-8) elementary

Grass valley

La Escuelita (k-8)

Middle:

Westlake

Hillcrest (6-8)

High school:

Community Day

Continuation and alternative high school

Bunche

Rudsdale

Street academy

Merging:

Highlands (k-5) and RISE (Tk-5)

LISTED FOR CLOSURE AFTER 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR (PARTIAL LIST)



Elementary:

Horace Mann

Fruitvale

Manzanita Community

Middle:

Korematsu



Merging:

Accord Elementary and Encompass Elementary

Think College Now and International Community School