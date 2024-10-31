The Brief OUSD facing $79 million deficit this year Proposed budget cuts, school closures might be presented at Nov. 13 board meeting Hope for community input, more public-private partnerships



Families at Bridges Academy in East Oakland were excited to see the brand new, green schoolyard for students and the community on Thursday, as the sponsors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with a Halloween festival.

"Now it's really bright and green, it's really beautiful," said Maria Chavez, a parent with two children in the district, as she looked out on the lush landscaping with stretches of trees and other native plants that replaced the once plain black asphalt.

Children paraded around in costumes and participated in Halloween games and artwork for Day of the Dead.

The schoolyard represents one sign of success and hope for Bridges Academy, near 53rd Avenue and International Boulevard, as the district faces the possibility of budget cuts and school closures.

"The school district and everything is not doing so well, but with them doing the new playground and everything, it seems they're doing a turnaround. Hopefully, we can get some help to change these schools," Cotia Black, a parent said.

The Oakland Unified School District is facing frightening financial projections, with a $79 million dollar deficit this year, and the specter of a $95 million dollar deficit next year if no cuts are made.

OUSD officials say with 34,000 students enrolled, that is not enough to support the current 77 schools in the district.

"To do nothing is not an option. We've clearly run out of space to adjust things in the way we have before," Lisa Grant-Dawson, the OUSD Business Director said in a video posted on the district's online website.

In 2021, budget cuts sparked protests and the occupation of one school site. The district ended up closing two schools and eliminating middle school grades at another site.

Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel is expected to propose budget cuts and potential school closures at the next board meeting on Nov. 13.

"I think it's really sad. They shouldn't be closing any schools, because children need to be educated in small classrooms," Chavez said.

"I really feel sad when I hear schools are going to close. Since he's been here so long, I hope it [doesn't] close. I hope they get some funding," Sarah Black, a grandparent of an elementary school student said.

Some hope that funding through public-private partnerships might help. The new Bridge Academy schoolyard was built as a result of an effort between OUSD, the nonprofit Trust for Public Land, and Freestone Capital.

Michael Allard with Freestone Capital says it's a business investment in human capital, to help students grow and thrive.

"It's life-changing, to give a safe and beautiful environment to learn in, and I think it's important for all children to have the ability for that," Allard said.

"Schools can't do it alone, the budget's not there, but there are state dollars available for greening projects and I think schoolyards are a no-brainer way to get that money into the heart of communities and giving as many benefits as possible," Kira Maritano, senior program manager with Trust for Public Land said.

