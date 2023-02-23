Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
9
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

OUSD has vacancy after election snafu

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

OUSD has vacancy after election snafu

The Oakland Unified school board has a vacancy after an election snafu.

OAKLAND, Calif. - One day after Oakland Unified school board member Nick Resnick resigned following an election snafu, the board is looking at the next step – to fill his vacant seat. 

Resnick was declared the winner of the election in November but stepped down after an error in rank-choice voting showed Mike Hutchinson actually won the race.

"I recognize I can continue to contest this election for months and that for months we can spend precious public funds on a legal process and have uncertainty about who is ultimately going to occupy this seat," Resnick said in a post on the website he stood up before the election. 
 

"At this time, I don't think that is what's best for this community and I don't think that's going to help get our schools where they need to go," he said. "Instead I am making the choice to congratulate my opponent and share that I will no longer be opposing the election contest."

Hutchinson and Resnick had both been serving on the school board during the dispute.

However, Resnick can't just fill the seat now, because the election was already certified.

The board has 60 days to decide how to fill the vacancy, either by appointment or by calling a special election.



   