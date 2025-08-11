OUSD starts school with new leadership

As tens of thousands of students return to Oakland schools on Monday, one of the biggest changes in a new superintendent: Denise Saddler is interim superintendent for the year.

She just started in the role last month.

But Saddler has been a Bay Area educator for more than 40 years as a teacher, principal, district leader, and president of the Oakland Education Association.

She has this post because the school board fired the previous superintendent, Kyla Johnson-Trammell, in April.

Johnson-Trammel was the superintendent for eight years and had two years left on her contract.

She was ousted despite being credited with getting the district out of receivership – meaning the state and county had intervened, and a trustee has been looking over the district’s financial decisions since 2003.

The board is still finalizing Saddler’s contract, so it’s unclear how long she will be leading the district. She will be at some of the schools on Monday, touring nine of them.

OUSD also has a new executive director of safety: it’s the first time in the district’s history to have someone in that role.

The job is to continue the new safety plan after the removal of the district police department from campuses five years ago.

Since campus police left, there have been several violent incidents including multiple shootings, including one at Skyline High last year during graduation.