OUSD students threaten to skip classes if COVID safety concerns not addressed

Some Oakland Unified students plan to stay home from school Tuesday if the school district does not comply with their COVID safety demands, according to a petition from students.

Over 1,000 students have signed the petition addressed to Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammel and school board members.

The petition states that students are not comfortable with attending in-person classes amid the rising number of COVID infections fueled by the omicron variant.

"In order to ensure a safe learning environment, we demand you give us KN95/N95 masks and weekly PCR testing," the students wrote. "If these demands are not met, we will be striking by not attending school. We will be striking until we get what we need to be safe."

Students said they gave the school district one week to meet their demands by Monday, Jan.17, if not they plan to skip school the following day.

Students also plan to protest outside the school district on Friday.