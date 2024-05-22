Ousted Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong running for city council

LeRonne Armstrong, the ousted Oakland police chief, is running for city council.

His public relations spokesman Sam Singer said Armstrong, 51, plans to file paperwork Wednesday morning.

Mayor Sheng Thao fired Armstrong in February 2023, citing an outside investigation that found he had allegedly mishandled two police misconduct cases. An arbitrator cleared him of wrongdoing.

He later sued Oakland, accusing the mayor of illegally firing him.

Eight candidates have already entered the Nov. 5 race for the at-large seat, including Tonya Love, chief of staff to Councilmember Carroll Fife, and Rowena Brown, district director for Assembly member Mia Bonta.

More could enter the field, with two months remaining before Oakland’s August 9 filing deadline.

The incumbent, Rebecca Kaplan, has not publicly stated whether she intends to run again.

Despite being fired, Armstrong is wildly popular in many groups. He has been publicly backed by the NAACP, where members thought he was wrongly terminated.

Armstrong, who was born and raised in Oakland, told KTVU in November 2023, how much he loves The Town, and how much he wishes he could do something to combat crime.

"It's difficult to hear people talk about how afraid they are to be in the city. It's difficult to hear people feeling like their vehicles or their property isn't safe in the city," he said at the time. "That's challenging for me, because I feel like I have so much to offer, and I'm not actually able to help solve the problem."

Since he's been off work, Armstrong has been volunteering as an assistant basketball coach at Bishop O'Dowd High School.

In a statement that Singer sent out, Armstrong described himself and someone who "brings unmatched knowledge and experience to this council race."

Amstrong credits himself with "successfully managing the largest city department and is the only candidate with the understanding of how to efficiently prioritize precious city resources without sacrificing public safety."

Armstrong has four daughters and lives with his wife in East Oakland.

He also launched a website, which, as of early Wednesday morning, said "coming soon."