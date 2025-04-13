Out-of-service Muni bus listed for sale online

An out-of-service Muni bus has made an unlikely stop: Facebook Marketplace.

The bus is listed for sale in Sacramento, for a little under $8,000. According to the listing, the bus is an electric hybrid built in 2007 with only around 41,000 miles on it.

But if you're hoping to pick up multiple passengers like a traditional bus, be advised there are no passenger seats.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Muni bus for sale in Sacramento

There are no SFMTA symbols on its exterior, but the bus is painted with its recognizable red and gray scheme, and Muni logos are seen on the inside of the bus.

The bus is being sold "as-is" and may need new batteries or a jump start, according to its seller.

It wasn't immediately clear how the seller got a hold of the Muni bus or when it went out of service.