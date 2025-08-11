Outside Lands Music Festival wraps up in Golden Gate Park

The Brief Outside Lands Music Festival has wrapped up in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. The festival, now in its 17th year, brought an estimated 225,000 people and a $70 million dollar economic boost to San Francisco. Outside Lands is the second of three straight weekends of live music in the park, including Dead and Company last weekend, and Zack Bryan on this Friday.



Another year of Outside Lands has wrapped up in San Francisco, with hundreds of thousands of people turning out for this year's music festival in Golden Gate Park. Some fans showed up for all three days.

What they're saying:

"It was really different because there's different artists there each day," said Ryleigh McAlpin of San Lorenzo.

"Outside Lands is my most favorite festival," said local radio host Angelina Narvaez.

100 artists, 7 stages

This year's Outside Lands Music Festival featured 100 artists across seven stages over the course of the weekend--wrapping up Sunday with singer Hozier and indie rock band Glass Animals.

"All the different stages and seeing everybody enjoy the different kinds of music, it was great," said Alex Sullivan of Danville.

Other big acts this weekend included Doja Cat and Vampire Weekend.

"Doechii, I think, was probably the crowd favorite for us," said Shane Sullivan of Danville.

"Tyler, the creator. Yeah, he was really good. It was life-changing," said Tamara Scott of San Lorenzo.

200,000+ concertgoers bring a $70 million economic boost

By the numbers:

About 225,000 people are estimated to have attended over the course of three days --many of them patronizing local hotels, bars and music stores.

Local restaurants were also well represented inside the festival, which is estimated to have brought a $70 million boost to the San Francisco economy.

"That was probably the best part, I think, for us, you know, the food and drink was really exciting to just kind of experiment with some of the local restaurants and they put on a great show themselves," said Shane Sullivan.

Three straight weekends of live music

All this comes after about 180,000 people packed Golden Gate Park to see Dead and company last weekend.

And the music isn't over. Country music star Zach Bryan is headlining a show this Friday.

"We want to go to Zach Brian, we love him, but we'll see," said Scott.

Making their own festival

On our way out of the park, we found some people hanging outside the gate--doing Outside Lands, well, on the cheap.

"Not bad for free. This is the way to go. Highly recommend," said Rachel Fiore of San Francisco.

"It's a little bit chaotic in there. So this is like the 30s version of chilling in Outside Lands," said Mary Karvetski of San Francisco.

They even brought snacks and a blanket to at least listen to some of the performers, even if the acoustics aren't ideal.

"I have my hot cocoa here in my chair. That's all I need," said Andrew Springer of San Francisco.