Outside Lands underway, meaning big bucks for several San Francisco businesses

The much-anticipated Outside Lands concert is now underway. The three-day concert brings thousands of fans to Golden Gate Park and those concert goers bring their wallets with them.

The festival kicked off with food, fun and music. "The Dip were great, to start off the band, to start it off," said Cole Buzdon after watching his first musical act of the festival. "That was our first experience today, and this is my 10th year in a row, actually."

Concertgoers say they're ready to watch some of the biggest names perform live. "Oh my gosh, Janelle Monáe. Kendrick Lamar, Cuco, Janelle Monáe and Kendrick Lamar. Yeah." said Nancy and Hannah Vu in town from Long Beach to watch the show.

Outside Lands draws an estimated 75,000 people each day for the three-day festival, and those concert goers mean big bucks. "It's incredible economic development, in the 15 years of the festival it's generated a billion dollars of economic impact; and this year 5,000 people are working," said Phil Ginsburg from San Francisco's San Francisco Recreation and Parks.

Vendors inside say the pace is non-stop and say selling here raises their profile. "Last year we didn't have a brick and mortar, we were just a pop-up at the time, so it was hard, like 'hey where do I get a sandwich,'" said Peterson Harter from Sandy's Muffuletta. "Now, you can go into the Haight and buy a sandwich after the festival."

Concert goers also spend big before going into the show, 17th and Balboa Market says Outside Lands is a welcome annual tradition. "Absolutely, it's something that we are thriving, being able to be in a residential area we are even just ecstatic to be able to connect with people here as well," said Mariam Lawson from 17th and Balboa Market.

Customers say they're spending big. "Too much.," joked Jordan Paulsen from Portland. "No, but enough to last at least today and the next day and maybe we'll come back."

Concert goers say while watching a great show is first and foremost on their minds, the notion that they're helping to support local businesses is an added bonus. "I guess it doesn't really cross your mind until you mentioned it," said Paula Costal from Portland. "But, now that we know it's just a happy purchase."

There's a big line-up this year, fans tell me they're excited to hear the headliners, Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Janelle Monáe and Odesza; but they say they're also ready to see some of the up and comers too.

Featured article



