Over 900 animals in need of adoption at San Jose Animal Care and Services Center

The San Jose Animal Care and Services Center is experiencing record-high levels of animals entering the shelter. So for residents thinking about adopting a foster or shelter pet -- now's the chance, said shelter officials.

On Thursday, animal services officers said the shelter urgently needs the community to take in animals to save the lives of others. The shelter is at capacity, which limits the amount of animals that it can rescue.

The shelter currently has 915 pets on-site, including 255 dogs and 598 cats.

"There is a national crisis in shelters across the country, with more pets entering shelters and staying longer," said Jay Terrado, deputy director of ACS. "I thank our rescue and shelter partners that have transferred animals from ACS to other shelters and partners. Their support immensely aids our efforts with ensuring shelter animals have the best opportunity of finding a forever home."

In March, the shelter took in an average of 188 pets a week, and in April, took in 348 stray pets a week -- an 85 percent increase. Residents also brought in 743 kittens into the shelter last month, and shelter officials predict the number will only increase as kitten season peaks in June.

If residents find a stray pet, shelter officials encourage them to keep the pet in their home for a few days, as most pets are usually found within the first 72 hours due to social media. If residents need to rehome a pet, they should first reach out to their network of friends and family and post on self-rehoming platforms before turning them into the shelter, said ACS officials.

Adoptions are available in-person at 2750 Monterey Road, San Jose, on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All fees for dogs over six months old are waived through June 30.