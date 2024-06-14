Overturned Costco big rig blocks three lanes on I-580 in Dublin

A Costco big rig overturned and blocked traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Dublin Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just east of the Interstate 680 interchange just after 9 a.m. Injuries were reported after the overturned tractor-trailer truck crashed.

Traffic cameras showed a backup in the area as a result of the crash.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Please stick with KTVU for updates.