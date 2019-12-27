Overturned box truck blocking NB I-680 in Pleasant Hill

article

An overturned box truck blocked northbound Intestate 680 in Pleasant Hill Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert around 10:34 a.m. for the vehicle accident on the interstate, just north of Monument Boulevard.

Injuries were reported, but officers didn't say to what extent.

The right lanes on the northbound side remain closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.