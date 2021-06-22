Overturned fuel truck closes Highway 37 in Solano County

article

Highway 37 in Solano County was fully closed Tuesday morning after a fuel tank carrying 3,800 gallons of diesel overturned.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the overturned tank was reported just before 6 a.m. and blocked both westbound lanes at Skaggs Island.

Both directions of the highway were closed from Wilson Avenue to the State Route 121 intersection. Westbound traffic was diverted off onto the Mare Island exit, Caltrans said.

Caltrans reported just after 11 a.m. that fuel from the tanker still needed to be transferred onto another carrier to allow crews to clear the big rig. to clear the overturned big rig.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response said diesel from the tank didn't seep out of the truck.