Overturned produce truck catches fire on Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO - An overturned produce truck on fire caused quite a traffic headache Friday morning on the Bay Bridge.
The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire broke out about 9:45 a.m. on westbound Intestate 80.
Fire crews shared video of the flames and smoke shooting up into the sky.
As of 10 a.m., three lanes of traffic were reopened.
Despite the spectacle, the fire department said no injuries were reported.
Fire crews douse flames on an overturned produce truck on the Bay Bridge. May 24, 2024. Photo: SFFD