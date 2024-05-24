Overturned produce truck catches fire on Bay Bridge

article

An overturned produce truck on fire caused quite a traffic headache Friday morning on the Bay Bridge.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire broke out about 9:45 a.m. on westbound Intestate 80.

Fire crews shared video of the flames and smoke shooting up into the sky.

As of 10 a.m., three lanes of traffic were reopened.

Despite the spectacle, the fire department said no injuries were reported.