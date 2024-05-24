Expand / Collapse search

Overturned produce truck catches fire on Bay Bridge

Published  May 24, 2024 11:13am PDT
San Francisco
Overturned truck on Bay Bridge. May 24, 2024 Photo: SFFD

SAN FRANCISCO - An overturned produce truck on fire caused quite a traffic headache Friday morning on the Bay Bridge. 

The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire broke out about 9:45 a.m. on westbound Intestate 80. 

Fire crews shared video of the flames and smoke shooting up into the sky. 

As of 10 a.m., three lanes of traffic were reopened.

Despite the spectacle, the fire department said no injuries were reported. 

Fire crews douse flames on an overturned produce truck on the Bay Bridge. May 24, 2024. Photo: SFFD