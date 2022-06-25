Protesters block San Francisco intersection, risk arrest, after Roe v. Wade overturn

Thousands of people converged at the intersection of Market and 8th in San Francisco Friday evening.

They came to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Many sat at the intersection to block traffic for 49 minutes – one minute for each year the right to abortion was guaranteed.

Protesters said they were prepared to risk arrest.

"We're not letting this right go without a fight," said organizer Kristina Lee. "They're not just coming for abortion. They're also coming for our birth control, interracial marriage, same-sex marriage."

The act of civil disobedience did not end in arrests. Many had attended earlier rallies held at City Hall and the Ferry Building, driven by passion and apprehension.

"This decision is devastating," said Danielle Love. "I have two daughters. I just can't imagine what this means for their futures. It's really terrifying and devastating."

A group of doctors from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said they were fighting to make sure all women have access to choice and care.

"We're all abortion providers, and this is very important to our training and our belief that health care should be accessible and abortion is health care," said Cazandra Zaragoza. "So it's important for us to be here to stand up for our patients, particularly those who are marginalized."

Protesters said even though the leaked draft from the high court indicated this may be coming, there is still a sense of shock.

"It hurts, it feels like a betrayal," said Love. "An overwhelming sense of despair."

There are more protests scheduled throughout this weekend in San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area.