Pacifica tears down Chit Chat Cafe as pier deteriorates

The Brief Pacifica officials began emergency demolition work Tuesday at the city pier after rapidly widening cracks and shifting concrete raised concerns that part of the structure, including the Chit Chat Cafe, could collapse into the Pacific Ocean. The City Council declared an emergency to speed up the removal of the beloved waterfront cafe, which had stood on the pier since the 1970s and served as a gathering place for fishermen, residents and visitors. The city is awaiting a structural assessment to determine whether the approximately 1,000-foot pier can be repaired or rebuilt, adding to an existing $19 million backlog of unfunded repair needs.



Demolition began Tuesday at Pacifica Pier after city officials discovered rapidly widening structural cracks and shifting concrete that threatened the stability of the pier and an iconic waterfront cafe.

The Pacifica City Council declared an emergency to greenlight the immediate demolition.

City Manager Sean Charpentier said officials first noticed cracking and displacement along the pier last Thursday. The damage worsened significantly over the weekend.

Chit Chat Cafe removed

What we know:

As part of the emergency response, crews began demolishing Chit Chat Cafe, a longtime fixture on the pier.

"The priority is to unfortunately remove the Chit Chat Cafe, a treasured establishment, before the location here fell into the ocean," Charpentier said.

The City Council approved the emergency demolition to prevent the building from collapsing into the Pacific Ocean if the pier's condition continued to deteriorate.

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Community mourns a local landmark

Local perspective:

Residents, fishermen and visitors gathered throughout the day to watch the demolition of the cafe, which has stood alongside the pier since the 1970s.

For locals, the cafe was more than a coffee shop; it was the heart of the pier's vibrant fishing and coastal community.

Uncertain future for pier

What's next:

The city is awaiting a structural assessment to determine whether the 1,000-foot pier can be saved or will need to be rebuilt.

The latest damage adds to an existing $19 million repair backlog. City officials have not yet secured funding to address those long-term infrastructure needs.