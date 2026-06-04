Pacifica pier closed after cracks, structural damage discovered
PACIFICA, Calif. - Officials have closed the Pacifica Municipal Pier after discovering cracks and concrete separation near the abutment.
The city announced the closure on Thursday as structural engineers assess the damage.
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Cracks are visible along the Pacifica Municipal Pier, which has been closed while engineers assess the damage.
Engineers evaluating damage
What they're saying:
According to city officials, inspectors observed "cracking, separation, and displacement of the concrete walkway and structural elements near the Pier abutment."
The pier will remain closed until engineers determine it is safe for public use.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the City of Pacifica.