Pacifica pier closed after cracks, structural damage discovered

The Brief The Pacifica Municipal Pier has been closed after officials discovered cracking and concrete separation. Structural engineers are assessing the damage, and the pier will remain closed until officials determine it is safe to reopen to the public.



Officials have closed the Pacifica Municipal Pier after discovering cracks and concrete separation near the abutment.

The city announced the closure on Thursday as structural engineers assess the damage.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cracks are visible along the Pacifica Municipal Pier, which has been closed while engineers assess the damage.

Engineers evaluating damage

What they're saying:

According to city officials, inspectors observed "cracking, separation, and displacement of the concrete walkway and structural elements near the Pier abutment."

The pier will remain closed until engineers determine it is safe for public use.