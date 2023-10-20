article

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies in San Jose, according to police.

The investigation led police to a cache of weapons allegedly in one suspect's home.

The detectives honed in on the suspects, 39-year-old Eddie Robinson and 47-year-old Christy Rivera, following a strong-arm robbery incident that occurred on June 29 when a woman's purse was stolen on the 5000 block of Makati Circle, said Officer Steve Aponte, spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department.

It is believed that Robinson snatched the woman's purse, and when confronted by a witness, he brandished a firearm. Robinson fled the scene before officers arrived.

"This case is very significant not only because of the callousness involved with the suspect attacking the female and utilizing force to take away her property but also because of the weapons involved," said Aponte.

Detectives identified Robinson and his alleged accomplice, Rivera, as the culprits behind this case and a series of other robberies in San Jose.

Both Robinson and Rivera are in custody, facing several charges, including robbery and conspiracy.

In addition, detectives executed a search warrant at Rivera's residence, where they discovered a short-barreled rifle, two handguns that had been modified to fully automatic firearms, and high-capacity magazines.