1 eaglet hatches, 1 more expected soon in southwest Florida

One baby eagle broke through its shell on Monday morning in southwest Florida. Now, the parents are waiting for one more to hatch.

The mom and dad, Harriet and M-15, are well-known for those who follow the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Family Farm's live camera. The parents have spent more than a month patiently taking turns guarding and incubating the eggs.

On Sunday morning, a pip was spotted in one of the eggs. That's the term for a small crack that signals hatching isn't too far away.

It generally takes between 12 and 72 hours for a chick to emerge from its egg.

You can check out the live camera here.

