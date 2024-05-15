Palestine mural in San Francisco vandalized again, this message says 'Kill the Jews'

article

A pro-Palestine mural that was vandalized at least six times before was defaced again, this time with hateful and threatening antisemitic remarks that said "Kill the Jews."

On Wednesday, those words had mostly been rubbed out on a mural that depicts Israelis as committing genocide against the people in Gaza by Chris Gazaleh.

Gazaleh painted the mural on his friend's building in Noe Valley about five months ago.

Gazaleh said the mural stands as a reminder of the families who have been killed in Gaza.

The mural includes an image of a family surrounded by debris and blood, with bombs labeled "Lockheed Martin" and "Boeing" and "Made in $ USA."

Atop the painting in bold white letters, it reads "Stop the genocide in Gaza now!"

After the last act of vandalism at the end of April, Gazaleh said he planned to repaint it, but people in the neighborhood said it’ll probably be vandalized again, until the issues in the Middle East are resolved.