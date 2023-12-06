Palestinian flag hoisted, flown on Golden Gate Bridge

Pro-Palestine demonstrators hoisted a Palestinian flag up on a flagpole Wednesday morning near the Golden Gate Bridge in a form of protest.

The white, black, green and red flag was run up and flew right under the U.S. flag. Workers were seen on video taking the flag amid chants of "Pick a side, ceasefire not genocide."

The demonstration came just the morning after San Francisco Supervisors Dean Preston and Hillary Ronan introduced a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution also calls for the release of the remaining hostages, more humanitarian aid, and the condemnation of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian hate.

The flag hung on the pole for about 45 minutes before it was taken down. One protestor was arrested for climbing the flag pole.