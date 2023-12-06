Expand / Collapse search

Palestinian flag hoisted, flown on Golden Gate Bridge

By KTVU staff
Published 
Israel Hamas war
A group of protesters hoisted the Palestinian flag so it flew beneath an American flag on the Golden Gate Bridge. The action happened hours after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors introduced a resolution to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

SAN FRANCISCO - Pro-Palestine demonstrators hoisted a Palestinian flag up on a flagpole Wednesday morning near the Golden Gate Bridge in a form of protest. 

The white, black, green and red flag was run up and flew right under the U.S. flag. Workers were seen on video taking the flag amid chants of "Pick a side, ceasefire not genocide."

The demonstration came just the morning after San Francisco Supervisors Dean Preston and Hillary Ronan introduced a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

The resolution also calls for the release of the remaining hostages, more humanitarian aid, and the condemnation of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian hate. 

The flag hung on the pole for about 45 minutes before it was taken down. One protestor was arrested for climbing the flag pole. 