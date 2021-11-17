Palo Alto: Man robbed by five suspects

article

Five suspects are still at large for a robbing a man at knife point last Thursday, the Palo Alto Police Department reported on Wednesday.

At 12:59 a.m. on Nov. 11, a man flagged down a patrol officer in the 3800 block of Fabian Way and said he was robbed.

The victim said he was laying down in his RV when five strangers knocked on the door and one forced themselves inside his vehicle. The man held him down by knifepoint as another man stole his cash, clothes, phones and a generator, according to police records.

The victim said all five suspects were holding folding knives and wearing all black with face masks on. The victim also said the two suspects who entered his vehicle were Hispanic.

The victim did not sustain any injuries from the incident.

The group then fled the scene in a dark sports car eastbound on Fabian Way without their headlights on, according to police.

Detectives are still investigating the case, as there has not been any surveillance footage nor witnesses.

Police urge anyone with more information on the case to call their 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.









